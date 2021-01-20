Bird flu: Culling of birds will restart in Kerala as fresh cases detected

Alappuzha: Bird flu has been confirmed in at least 300 samples sample sent from Kuttanad, Alappuzha. The confirmation came after the results came from the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal. Culling of birds will resume from Thursday with 5,000 birds, mostly ducks, in the first phase. The state government had announced a compensation of Rs. 100 per bird to poultry farmers.

Bird Flu is a type of flu that is most often contracted by contact with sick birds. It can also be passed from person to person. The disease can carry high mortality in humans. Some antiviral drugs, if taken within two days of symptoms, may help. The Central government is taking continuous efforts to generate awareness about the disease through platforms including social media like Twitter and Facebook handles.

