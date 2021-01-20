ICC releases new test rankings: Rishabh Pant climbs top of the list

The International Cricket Council announced its new player rankings on Wednesday. Indian wicket keeper batsman, Rishabh pant has climbed the top of the list. Rishabh Pant who was placed 13th in the batsmen rankings. Pant is the highest-ranked wicket-keeper batsman in the tally of batters.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson is in the top with 919 points. He is followed by Steve Smith with 891 rating points. Marnus Labuschagne is in the No. 3 spot with 878 points followed by Virat Kohli with 862 points. England captain Joe Root completes the top 5 having gained 6 places. As far as Indian batters are concerned, Cheteshwar Pujara occupies the No. 7 spot.

In the bowlers ranking, Pat Cummins of New Zealand is in the top of the list with 908 points. Followed by Stuart Broad of England and New Zealand’s Neil Wagner. Josh Hazlewood jumped from No. 5 to No. 4. R Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah of India gained one place each to be placed at 8th and 9th spot respectively.