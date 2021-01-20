Iran commandos conduct practices near the mouth of Gulf.

Iranian army commandos and paratroopers began practices near the mouth of the Gulf yesterday, the last full day of US President Donald Trump’s administration. The state television telecasted paratroopers landing behind mock enemy lines near the port of Jask on the Gulf of Oman and equipping attacks with missile launchers.

“The recent war games show to enemies the Iranian nation’s will to defend its independence and territorial integrity,” Revolutionary Guards commander General Hossein Salami told state TV.

Last week, the Revolutionary Guards fired long-range ballistic missiles at mock enemy warships in the Indian Ocean and tested domestically manufactured drones in Iran’s central desert region. Iran also tested short-range naval missiles in the Gulf, and practices earlier this month featured a wide array of domestically produced drones.

Iran has one of the biggest missile programs in the Middle East, allegedly making them a hindrance and retaliatory force against the United States and other adversaries in the event of war.