Delivery boy cancels ordered food and ate the food by himself; Video goes viral

It is now common to order food at home. Many of us have witnessed bizarre incidents, such as the driver dropping off the order at the wrong location, bringing an incomplete order, and more. The experience of a customer in London waiting to order food from McDonald’s is now going viral. She ordered the burger through the food delivery app. However, the delivery agent not only canceled the order but also eats the food outside the customer’s home.

The customer herself captured the moment in a video that was shared on Twitter by her brother. The video went viral on the micro-blogging site and soon found its way to other social media platforms as well. The customer’s brother wrote, “The driver canceled the order, sat outside her house, and ate the food?”

