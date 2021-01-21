Should the speaker be removed? Kerala Assembly discusses.

The opposition party, UDF, on Thursday, submitted a no-confidence motion in the Kerala Assembly against Speaker P Sreeramakrishnanin amidst the allegations against him in the dollar smuggling case and over lavishness in the various installation activities taken up in the House complex.

Though the ruling Left front initially opposed to the resolution referring to technical reasons, the House later decided to discuss the matter. Minutes before the starting of the presentation of the motion, Sreeramakrishnan left the Speaker’s dais and deputy speaker P Sasi began to lead over the proceedings.

M Ummer (IUML) presented the proposal seeking the dismissal of the Speaker. He said the proposal was not for personal or political reasons but to safeguard the dignity of the House. “Serious allegations are cropping up against the Speaker every day. It is said that he will be questioned by the central agencies after the culmination of the ongoing assembly session,” Ummer said.

However, S Sharma (CPI-M) strongly objected to the resolution saying that it was a breach of assembly laws. Meanwhile, Youth Congress activists torched the effigy of the Speaker during a protest outside the Assembly complex.