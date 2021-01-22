“How many classes have you taken for English?” ; Café manager gets mocked for English-speaking skills, VIDEO…

The proprietors of a cafe in Pakistan gained sharp hatred online after a video surfaced on social media that revealed two women taunting the manager of the cafeteria for his English-speaking skills. Journalist Raza Ahmad Rumi shared the clip on Twitter and explained the event as “sad”, and also praised the manager for “putting up with this”.

This is just so sad. Class privelege, colonial hangover and depravity of Pakistani elite — all rolled into one clip. The hero here is this manager and my salam to him for his hard work, dedication and putting up with this! pic.twitter.com/8IVnE6nSYv — Raza Ahmad Rumi (@Razarumi) January 21, 2021

The video starts with Uzma and Dia – owners of Cannoli by Cafe Soul in Islamabad – presenting themselves, seated at a table in the restaurant. “We were bored, so we would like to introduce you to our team,” Uzma said as she called Owais, the manager of the eatery. Stating that Owais has served with the café for nine years, Dia asked Owais, “How many classes have you taken for English?” He responded by saying that he has studied three courses so far as he was asked to talk in English by Uzma.

“This is our manager. This is the beautiful English he speaks. This is what we paid for, and a very good salary, mind you,” both Uzma and Dia said, bursting into absolute laughter after Owais finished his line.”This is just so sad. Class privilege, colonial hangover, and depravity of Pakistani elite all rolled into one clip. The hero here is this manager and my salam to him for his hard work, dedication, and putting up with this,” Raza Ahmad Rumi said in the caption of his post. The video has infuriated Twitter and several users responded firmly towards the women for their conduct. The clip has gone viral with over eight lakh views.

Outright mean and disgusting. He seemed extremely professional the way he dealt with their cheap, low self esteem issues. — Farrah Raja (@farrahraja) January 21, 2021

“Outright mean and disgusting. He appeared extremely professional the way he dealt with their cheap, low self-esteem issues,” one of the users stated.”How can a human humiliate another human? That too for being unable to speak angrezi! The cruelest video I have ever seen,” another comment reads.

After facing severe backlash, Cannoli by Cafe Soul released a statement on Instagram to issue an apology.

