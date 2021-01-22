Several killed in massive blast at quarry

In a tragic incident, several people lost their lives in a massive blast at a stone quarry. Eight people were killed and many others are seriously injured in an explosion at a stone quarry near Abbalagere in Shivamogga in Karnataka on Thursday night. The blast took place as workers were transporting the explosives from a truck.

The police has sealed off the area as there is a possibility of subsequent explosions. The bomb squad has reached the quarry.

Also Read: Mysterious loud sound creates panic in Karnataka’s Shivamogga

The large sound of the blast and its tremor were felt in nearby Chikkamagaluru district. People become panic after hearing the loud sound.