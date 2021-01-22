“Trump’s Diet Coke button” removed from the Oval Office ; Post goes viral….

President Donald Trump has a little red button on his table in the Oval Office. It is not the nuclear button. Rather, he can handle it to order a butler on call. And that steward will deliver him Coca-Cola. When treating the Associated Press at the oval office, Trump showed the journalists the red button, which lies in a rectangular wooden box. After touching it a butler quickly arrived with a Coke for the president. The call button is intended to be managed to summon an aide whenever a president requires something, and it can be removed. President Barack Obama was seen sitting with the call button next to him at conferences in the past.

Joe Biden became the 46th President of the United States of America on Wednesday as he took the pledge at the US Capitol. After becoming the President, Biden administered various modifications he performed in the decor of the Oval Office. Groundless to state, it is pretty different from his forerunner, former President Donald Trump. And one pleasant difference was detected by broadcaster Tom Newton Dunn, and the tweet has now gone viral.

According to Dunn, when he talked with Donald Trump in the White House with another reporter, his table at the Oval Office had a little red button. At that time, he was excited by it. Eventually, he understood what it was, as Trump touched the button and a butler quickly carried him a Diet Coke on a silver platter. Now that Biden has become the new President of the United States, Dunn shared a picture of him at the table and said that the Diet Coke button has been removed. He also shared an image of Trump in the office and, in it, one can see the red button.

President Biden has removed the Diet Coke button. When @ShippersUnbound and I interviewed Donald Trump in 2019, we became fascinated by what the little red button did. Eventually Trump pressed it, and a butler swiftly brought in a Diet Coke on a silver platter. It's gone now. pic.twitter.com/rFzhPaHYjk — Tom Newton Dunn (@tnewtondunn) January 21, 2021

Dunn shared the pictures with the title, “President Biden has removed the Diet Coke button. When @ShippersUnbound and I interviewed Donald Trump in 2019, we became fascinated by what the little red button did. Eventually, Trump pressed it, and a butler swiftly brought in a Diet Coke on a silver platter. It’s gone now.”

After Dunn shared the message, the tweet immediately went viral and endured to earn more than 116.5k likes and over 23.4k retweets. Several netizens took to the remarks part to show their opinions on this transition. In his office, Biden has added a bust of Cesar Chavez, the labor leader and civil rights activist, sculptures of civil rights icons Martin Luther King Jr and Rosa Parks, among others.