“Ram Mandir donation drive” ; BJP workers to visit 43 lakh homes in Delhi seeking donations

An event will be arranged in Delhi at the BJP party office on Sunday to admire those who give contributions to the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir Nidhi Samarpan Campaign. Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta will be a member of the function.

According to the reports, Union minister Prakash Javadekar will be the chief guest and will honor all those who have been granted voluntarily for the building of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple in UP’s Ayodhya. State general secretary Kuljit Singh Chahal stated that BJP workers will meet people from 43 lakh houses in Delhi for contribution and demand for their participation in the building process of the Ram temple.

“Whether it is a rickshawala, a vegetable seller, or the general public, everyone can give any amount according to their wish. This public awareness campaign will be conducted from February 1 to February 27,” Chahal said. The building of the Ram temple is a vision of every Indian. The installation of the temple has begun after a perpetual conflict. This is a promising and historical work for the development of modern India. For this, several people are granting according to their potential. Just like little squirrel grants towards the building of Ramsetu, according to its capacity, the esteemed people of the national capital will similarly offer according to their capacity,” Chahal added.