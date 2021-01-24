‘Huge Chinese attack’ reported in the southwestern corner of Taiwan’s air defence

Eight Chinese bomber planes and four fighter jets intruded the southwestern edge of Taiwan’s air defense identification region on Saturday, and Taiwan’s air force stationed missiles to “monitor” the incursion, the island’s Defence Ministry said. China, which alleges Taiwan as its own territory, has administered about daily flights over the oceans between the southern part of Taiwan and the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands in the South China Sea in recent months. However, they have usually consisted of just one or two reconnaissance aircraft.

The closeness of so many Chinese combat aircraft on this mission, Taiwan stated it was produced up of eight nuclear-capable H-6K bombers and four J-16 fighter jets is outstanding. A map given by Taiwan’s Defence Ministry clarified that the Chinese aircraft, which also included a Y-8 anti-submarine aircraft, operated over the same waters where the most current Chinese missions have been taking place near the Pratas Islands, though still well away from mainland Taiwan. Taiwan’s air force cautioned away from from from the Chinese aircraft and deployed missiles to watch them, the ministry continued that, using standard wording for how it responds to such activities.

The U.S. State Department urged China to stop pressuring Taiwan, and reaffirmed its commitment to the island and desire to deepen ties.”Airborne alert sorties had been tasked, radio warnings issued and air defense missile systems deployed to monitor the activity.We urge Beijing to cease its military, diplomatic, and economic pressure against Taiwan and instead engage in meaningful dialogue with Taiwan’s democratically elected representatives,” it said in a brief statement.

Read more; Want to spend some time in prison? Government to launch ‘jail tourism’ programme,Get the details here…

“We will continue to assist Taiwan in maintaining a sufficient self-defense capability.”There was no immediate remarkfrom China. In the past, China has stated it has been bringing out exercises to secure the nation’s sovereignty and security. Beijing has observed with increasing interest increasing U.S. support for democratic Taiwan, particularly during Donald Trump’s administration, which left office on Wednesday.Last year while talks by senior U.S. administrators to Taipei, Chinese aircraft quickly traversed the median line of the Taiwan Strait, which normally toils as an unofficial barrier. The flight by the Chinese bombers and fighters came just days after Joe Biden considered the U.S. presidency.