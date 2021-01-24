Lalu Prasad Yadav admitted into the CICU of AIIMS.

Ex-Chief Minister of Bihar Lalu Prasad has been admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi after contracting pneumonia, late on Saturday evening. The RJD leader is kept in the cardiac intensive care unit (CICU) of the hospital under the surveillance of a team of doctors led by Dr. Rakesh Yadav, professor of the department of cardiology.

Lalu Prasad was taken to Delhi by air ambulance after his health condition worsened while undergoing treatment at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) Hospital in Ranchi. He is accompanied by his wife Rabri Devi and sons Tej Pratap and Tejashwi Yadav. Earlier an eight-member team of RIMS had referred him to AIIMS, New Delhi, for treatment. RIMS Director Dr. Kameshwar Prasad was reported stating that he was found to be having pneumonia and difficulty breathing for the last two days.

The Jharkhand jail authority has also given its permission to shift him to AIIMS. His son Tejashwi had also met Chief Minister Hemant Soren at his residence to seek the cooperation of the state government in making arrangements to take his father to Delhi.

72-year-old Lalu Prasad has been in jail since December 2017 after being condemned for fodder scam. He has served most of his jail sentence in Jharkhand at the RIMS hospital.