Specific intelligence inputs; secret underground route detected by BSF.

Less than two weeks after a cross-border tunnel used by terrorist infiltrators was found in the Hiranagar sector of the LoC in Jammu, the BSF on Saturday discovered another such underground passage around 150 meters long and 3 feet deep. The secret underground route is the fourth one to be discovered in the last six months along with the Samba, Hiranagar, and Kathua axis of the international border.

“Acting on specific intelligence inputs, the BSF found another tunnel in the Pansar area of Kathua district early Saturday. The tunnel is located between border outposts 14 and 15,” a BSF spokesperson said.

On January 13, a 150-meter-long tunnel had been unearthed at Bobiyaan village of the same sector. The BSF had gunned down a Pakistani hexacopter carrying weapons and ammunition in the same area last June.