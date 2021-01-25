Actress Jayashree Ramaiah found dead

Bangalore: Kannada Bigg Boss star and film actress Jayashree Ramaiah has been found dead. Jayasree’s body was found hanging in her residence in Bengaluru. There are reports that Jayasree was undergoing treatment for depression. A post shared by Jayasree on his social media account on July 22, 2020, was much discussed. “I quit. Goodbye to this f*****g world and depression.” However, Jayashree later deleted the post and shared a new update saying, “I’m Alright and safe!! Love you all.”

But on July 25, the actress spoke to fans live on Facebook, making it clear that she could not fight depression and that his only hope now was her death. She is going through a lot of personal problems and she has been cheated since childhood but she has not been able to get out of it. Jayasree was a contestant in Kannada Bigg Boss Season 3. Jayasree is coming to the cinema from the modeling scene.

