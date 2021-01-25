China-India border dispute, Indian Army takes a new decision

New Delhi: The Indian Army has taken a new decision on the China-India border dispute. The Army said that India and China have reached an agreement on the withdrawal of troops from the border. The decision was taken during the ninth Commander-in-Chief meeting between the two countries, the Union Army said.

The ninth round of military talks ended this morning. The discussion was held from 10 am yesterday to 2.30 am today. Details of this discussion have now been released by Army sources. It is understood that things have reached a point of retreat based on mutual understanding. The perception is that there will be a complete withdrawal or even the leading groups on both sides will withdraw from their positions.

