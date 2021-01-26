72nd Republic day; The list of soldiers deserving bravery awards, announced!!

Soldiers who have done outstanding deeds of bravery and selfless sacrifice are bestowed with the bravery medals, such as Param Vir Chakra, Vir Chakra, Maha Vir Chakra, Shaurya Chakra, Kirti Chakra, and Ashok Chakra on the Republic Day.

Among the other ten soldiers are Colonel B Santosh Babu, who was martyred battling Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh in June last year. He will be awarded the Maha Vir Chakra on the occasion of the 72nd Republic Day on January 26. Col Babu, the commanding officer of the 16 Bihar soldiers, was among 20 Indian soldiers who martyred their lives in the bloody hand-to-hand combat on June 15 in the Galwan Valley, a conflict that marked one of the gravest military conflicts between the two sides in decades. Another Galwan martyr, Sepoy Gurtej Singh of 3 Punjab, is also among the awardees.

Check out the full list of the Chakra awardees.

# Col Bikumalla Santosh Babu (16 BIHAR): Maha Vir Chakra (Posthumously)

# Sub Sanjiv Kumar (4 PARA (SF): Kirti Chakra (Posthumously)

# Nb Sub Nuduram Soren (16 BIHAR): Vir Chakra (Posthumously)

# Hav K Palani (81 Field): Vir Chakra (Posthumously)

# Hav Tejinder Singh (3 Medium): Vir Chakra

# Nk Deepak Singh (16 Bihar): Vir Chakra (Posthumously)

# Sep Gurtej Singh (3 Punjab): Vir Chakra (Posthumously)

# Maj Anuj Sood (21 RR): Shaurya Chakra (Posthumously)

# Rfn Pranab Jyoti Das (6 Assam Rifles): Shaurya Chakra

# PTR Sonam Tshering Tamang (4 Para (SF)): Shaurya Chakra