Farmers broke police barricades, Cops use tear gas at Delhi borders during tractor rally

Turmoil released at Singhu, Tikri, and Ghazipur boundary limits after crowds of farmers, stirring against the controversial farm laws for over two months now, thrashed police barricades and pushed their access into Delhi. The police handled tear gas at the Ghaziabad boundary and resorted to lathi-charge at Singhu to disband the farmers, who were presumed to continue their tractor rally after the summing-up of the Republic Day parade at the Rajpath.

The farmers were witnessed moving on foot as well as on tractors even as security personnel attempted to persuade them to adhere to the determined plan of the tractor parade. The Delhi Police let the advanced Republic Day tractor parade with 37 conditions, including capping the number of members and designating a fixed time slot.

As per the contract, they were supposed to begin their parade at the time particularized but they forcibly invaded Delhi and are currently peacefully remaining at Mukarba Chowk. They are thought to head towards the Bawana side as per the route but they are fixed that they want to go ahead Outer Ring Road. Farmers were also marked riding motorcycles and horses while some people also sat atop their tractors and proposed slogans and sang revolutionary songs. Locals were also detected distributing food and water bottles to the protesting farmers who were part of the march.

On Sunday, Delhi Police had permitted the tractor rally after the annual Republic Day parade. The agitators were told they can’t interrupt the celebrations at Rajpath even as the farmers asserted their parade will be “peaceful”.”But some groups of farmers did not comply and began marching towards the Outer Ring Road breaking police barricades,” an official said.

A member of the Sankyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of 41 unions, managing the protest against the three central farm laws at several border points of Delhi, said those who demolished the barricades belonged to the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee. The Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee on Monday declared that they would continue their march on Delhi’s busy Outer Ring Road on Republic Day. The protesting unions have also declared a foot march to Parliament on February 1, when the annual Budget is being offered, to push for their demands, including a reversal of the three new agriculture laws.

Tight security has been extended given the ‘Kisan Gantantra Parade’ that will lead into Delhi from the Singhu, Tikri, and Ghazipur border limits. Patrolling has been raised at power substations in Delhi following a warning from the forbidden Sikhs for Justice outfit to agitate the city’s supply during the Republic Day celebrations. An official said around 6,000 security personnel have been stationed to keep watch. Facial recognition systems have also been fixed up at vantage spots for suspect classification, the official said.

Read more; Republic Day 2021; India’s military power, cultural diversity on show at Rajpath

The security personnel is holding a hawk-eyed vigil over Rajpath, where President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be honoring the incident along with other dignitaries and thousands of people. Thousands of farmers, chiefly from Punjab, Haryana, and western Uttar Pradesh, have been dwelling at several Delhi border points since November 28, requiring a complete reversal of three farm laws and a legal guarantee on least support price for their crops.