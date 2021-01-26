Indian Army’s Dhruv helicopter crash-landed injuring pilots.

Indian Army’s Dhruv helicopter crash-landed inside the Basohli Brigade headquarters near Lakhanpur in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua area on Monday evening, injuring both the pilots. While there had been no official statement from the Army, sources confirmed that the helicopter had “force landed’’. Kathua SSP Shailender Mishra confirmed the incident saying that the details were awaited.

The crash happened around 7:10 pm, soon after its takeoff from the Brigade headquarters, sources said. While gaining height, it suddenly came down injuring both its pilots. The injured pilots have been taken to the nearby Military Base Hospital nearby.

According to local shopkeepers in the area, the helicopter’s router got caught in the power lines moving over the area. The chopper fell with a huge blow causing panic in the area. Senior civil and police officers from Kathua district hurried to the spot, but no one was permitted to enter the army area.