Republic Day Greetings; From Oman To India!!!!

Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, Ruler of Oman, conveyed Republic Day wishes to Indian President Ram Nath Kovind.

In his message, the Governor of Oman wished the President much health and joy and wished the people of India further progression and growth. Meanwhile, embassy officials said that the national flag will be hoisted at the Indian Embassy in Oman at 7.50 am on Tuesday as part of the Republic Day celebrations.

India is celebrating its 72nd Republic Day today. In the wake of the covid crisis, a demonstration calling for military force will continue as usual at the Delhi Rajpath. However, the number of troops taking part in the parade has been reduced. The appearance of their troops in our parade will mark the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh’s independence.