Online rummy case; High Court sends notice to celebrities….

Kochi: The high court has issued notice to brand ambassadors on a petition seeking a ban on online rummy. The notice was issued to actor Aju Varghese, actress Tamanna and cricketer Virat Kohli.

The petition comes in the wake of the deaths of several people who lost money through online rummy. The court has also sought an explanation from the state government. A young man had earlier committed suicide out of frustration over the loss of lakhs through online rummy. The young man lost Rs 21 lakh. Vineeth, a native of Thiruvananthapuram Kuttichal and a contract employee of ISRO, committed suicide.