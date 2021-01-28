Chinese embassy’s Twitter account for dehumanising Uyghur women as “baby-making machines”

Twitter has locked the account of the Chinese embassy in the US, over a tweet alleging Uyghur women were no longer “baby-making machines” after their brains had been “emancipated”.A Twitter spokesperson told it took action against the tweet for “violating our policy against dehumanization”.

Over one million Uighurs and other chiefly Muslim minorities are supposed to be accommodated in re-education camps in the nation’s northwestern Xinjiang province, where China is also blamed for compulsorily sterilizing women. China rejects the charges and states that the facilities in the province are not camps, but job training stations to direct people away from terrorism. On 7 January, the Chinese embassy in the US tweeted that “in the process of eradicating extremism”, the minds of Uighur women “were emancipated and gender equality and reproductive wellness were promoted, composing them no longer baby-making machines.”

The provocative tweet, which has since been concealed after indignity tore across the internet, composed a connection to an article by state media outlet China Daily that declared the “eradication of extremism has given Xinjiang women more autonomy” over whether to have children. Twitter policy declares that it prevents “dehumanization of a group of people based on their religion, caste, age, disability, serious disease, national origin, race, or ethnicity”.

Twitter said the embassy’s account is momentarily barred till the tweet considered in infringement of this policy is removed. On Thursday, China’s foreign ministry stated that it did not recognize Twitter’s determination to inflict the prohibitory rules, stating China was a “major victim” of “fake and ugly information concerning the Xinjiang problem. We believe Twitter will support the policies of objectivity and fairness which increase its screening, and screen out what is really disinformation,” said a spokeswoman.

The recent suspension arrives as the US and China focus on the future after connections beat their lowest point in decades under President Donald Trump with both sides crossing swords over problems from the origins of COVID-19 to Beijing’s plans in Hong Kong and Xinjiang. On Tuesday, in the twilight hours of Trump’s government, the US said that China was carrying out genocide against Uyghur and other essentially Muslim people. It forced international bodies to bring up cases over China’s handling of the minority group.

Beijing rejected the US charges as “outrageous lies” and “poison”, and on Wednesday approved more than two dozen officials and members of ex-President Trump’s cabinet, including his secretary of state Mike Pompeo.Twitter’s latest action also supplements already complicated relationships between China and major US tech companies, with widespread social media platforms such as Twitter and Facebook, as well as search engines like Google, blocked in China for years.