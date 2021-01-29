Football legend Cristiano Ronaldo faces charges for violating Covid protocol

Football legend Cristiano Ronaldo is under inquiry by Italian police over a possible violation of Covid-19 ordinances after he supposedly traveled between the areas of Piedmont and Valle d’Aosta. According to a report, Valle d’Aosta police are reviewing Ronaldo’s trip to the Alpine town of Courmayeur along with his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Italian authorities were informed about Ronaldo’s alleged appearance in the area by videos on social media revealing the couple sitting on a snowmobile and celebrating Rodriguez’s 27th birthday. Ronaldo feasted with his girlfriend before a snowmobile trip around the Alps. Prominently, the Italian administration has currently denied any progress between ‘orange zone’ provinces in Italy which also encompasses Piedmont and Valle d’Aosta.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CKkG0pJIPtB/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Italian rules declare: “Travel across provinces in Italy is forbidden until 15 February except for reasons of job, health or absolute emergency.”Ronaldo may be penalized if it is verified in the inquiry that he executed the trip to the area. There are some exclusions to the Covid-19 rule, including traveling to a second home or for work purposes. Ronaldo and Georgina have since reverted to Turin with more statements declaring the Italian police visited the hotel on Thursday and found it closed.

Read more; Malayalam Actress Ann Augustine on verge of divorce !!!

Juventus were in effect on Wednesday when they defeated SPAL 4-0 on Wednesday to introduce up a Coppa Italia semi-final against Inter Milan. Andrea Pirlo decided to rest star man Cristiano Ronaldo for the confrontation and gave a first-team debut to 19-year-old midfielder Nicolo Fagioli from the commencement, while youngsters Alessandro Di Pardo and Cosimo Da Graca debuted from the bench.