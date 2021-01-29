Malayalam Actress Ann Augustine on verge of divorce !!!

Kochi: Actress Ann Augustine and her husband cameraman Jomon T John are getting seperated. Cameraman Jomon T John has filed a divorce petition in the Cherthala Family Court. The court heard the petition and sent a notice to Ann Augustine to appear on February 9.

The couple got married in 2014. The two had been separated for a long time. Ann Augustine is the daughter of actor Augustine, who is very popular among the Malayalees. Ann Augustine made her film debut in the movie Elsamma. Since then, Ann Augustine has been a part of many good films. Ann got married after acting in about 15 Malayalam movies. After her marriage, Ann acted in only two films.

Jomon T John is one of the best cameramen in Malayalam cinema. They got married after a long love affair. According to reports, the couple has decided to separate as they are unable to move forward together. News of the separation is already being discussed on social media.