Johnson & Johnson company claims that a single dose of its Covid vaccine is 66% effective

Washington: A single-dose Covid vaccine, developed by Johnson & Johnson, has a 66 percent effectiveness in the third phase of clinical trials, the company said in a statement. The vaccine has been tested on 44,000 volunteers in three countries. The company said in a statement that the vaccine was 66% effective in people infected with different types of coronavirus from different regions.

The vaccine is 72 percent effective in the United States, 66 percent in Latin America, and 57 percent in South Africa, the company said. What makes Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine different is that it can be given in a single dose, although it is less effective than the Pfizer and Moderna Covid vaccines currently approved in the United States. The vaccine is expected to be approved in the United States. This would make it the third vaccine approved in the United States.

Also read: Delhi bomb blast: Central Industrial Security Force issues ‘high alert’ at all airports and government buildings