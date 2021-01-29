Sonam Kapoor’s simple tips for nourishing hair. Follow these simple tips…

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor does not hesitate to share fashion, makeup tips, and fitness secrets with her fans all the time. Now, the actress shares some new hair care tips on her Instagram. ‘Beauty is not only about the outside but also the inside. Therefore, not only the outer part of the hair but also the scalp needs to be protected. I want to share a few ways from my experience so far. ‘ This is what the actor says in the video. Sonam Kapoor says that various oils are used to protect the hair.

Almond, coconut oil, vitamin E oil were used by Sonam Kapoor for nourishing hair. Sonam also advises fans to apply the oils well from the scalp to the ends of the hair. The actress believes that applying essential oils and scented perfumes will give the hair a romantic and sexy look. She also says that she likes long beautiful fragrant hair. ‘Hair sprays are used only when needed at parties and big celebrations. Such chemicals can damage the health of the hair. ‘ Sonam Kapoor also advised using heat protection serum to reduce hair damage during hair styling.

Also read: GCC countries introduces new Covid-19 restrictions: See full list