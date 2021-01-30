Covid negative certificate is mandatory for entering UAE

Dubai: Covid negative certificate has made mandatory to enter the UAE. Residents and citizens are advised to take a Covid negative result before returning to the UAE. Otherwise, entry into the UAE will not be allowed.

Dubai has also announced some changes to its passenger protocols. The amendments will take effect from the 31st of this month. The decision was taken by a high-level committee headed by Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

