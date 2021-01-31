Corona spread intensifies; Back to the Basics campaign… Read more!!!

Thiruvananthapuram: The government is preparing to tighten controls in the wake of severe corona spread in the state. The Department of Health has announced that it will soon launch a Back to Basics campaign to control the spread of the virus. The Back to Basics campaign is launched with the aim of returning to the vigilance shown at the outset.

Also read: The explosives used in the blast near the embassy were identified… Read more!!!

The campaign aims to create awareness among the general public about corona standards. The highest number of corona cases in the state is after May. The number of patients increased as people returned from hotspots. Elections, fellowships, Christmas and New Year celebrations, and the opening of schools all paved the way for the spread. The Department of Health points out that the vigilance shown by the public in the beginning is not being shown now.