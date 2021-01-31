The explosives used in the blast near the embassy were identified… Read more!!!

New Delhi: The explosives used in the blast near the Israeli embassy have been identified. According to the Special Investigation Team (SIT), the blast was carried out using PETN (pentaerythritol tetranitrate). A nine high watt battery was also recovered.

The blast struck shortly after noon in front of the Israeli embassy. A half-burnt pink scarf and an envelope with the address of the Israeli ambassador were found at the scene. IS is also investigating Al Qaeda links in the incident.