The explosives used in the blast near the embassy were identified… Read more!!!

New Delhi: The explosives used in the blast near the Israeli embassy have been identified. According to the Special Investigation Team (SIT), the blast was carried out using PETN (pentaerythritol tetranitrate). A nine high watt battery was also recovered.
The blast struck shortly after noon in front of the Israeli embassy. A half-burnt pink scarf and an envelope with the address of the Israeli ambassador were found at the scene. IS is also investigating Al Qaeda links in the incident.
