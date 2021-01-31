Kisan Kalyan Yojana: Rs 400 crore will reach the accounts of 20 lakh farmers by February….

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government has transferred Rs 400 crore to farmers’ accounts under the CM Kisan Kalyan Yojana. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has transferred the money to the accounts of 20 lakh farmers.

Also Read: The Central Government has issued new guidelines for the operation of cinema theatres….

He said another Rs 400 crore would be credited to farmers’ accounts by February-March. Every farmer in Madhya Pradesh gets Rs 10,000 per year.

All the development activities that were halted during the previous government have been resumed in the state. About five lakh diseased people were provided treatment in the state under the AYUSHMAN YOJANA scheme. He said the government has started efforts to include two crore people in the state in the AYUSHMAN YOJANA scheme.