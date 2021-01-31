“Master plan Ram temple construction in Ayodhyapuri is ready” ; Nepal Prime Minister

Chitwan: Nepal’s Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has said that Ram was born in Birganj, Nepal, where temple construction is in progress. Oli was addressing the leaders of the Communist Party of Nepal in Chitwan.

“The master plan for the construction of the Ram temple at Ayodhyapuri is ready. Prana Prathishtha will be performed on the day of Ramnavami. The construction of the idol of Sita is also in progress.” He also said that the idol of Ram is ready for the temple. Oli said that idols of Lakshmana and Hanuman will be installed in this temple. Oli said that next year, on the occasion of Ram Navami, a grand dedication ceremony will be held at Ayodhyapuri, the birthplace of Lord Rama.

Oli’s statement that the construction of the Ram temple has started has sparked further controversy. In July last year, there was a controversy over the birthplace of Ram. KP Oli’s visit to the Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu was also discussed during the political controversy in Nepal.