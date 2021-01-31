Swedish nurse to be the ‘2021 Gothenburg Film Festival’s’ castaway who will spend a week on the remote island

Scandinavia’s biggest film festival is moving forward this year despite the coronavirus pandemic but will be entertained on an isolated island and admit only one attendee a healthcare worker, selected from 12,000 applicants. Swedish nurse and film fan Lisa Enroth was chosen to be the 2021 Gothenburg Film Festival’s castaway who will spend a week on the isolated island of Pater Noster viewing film after film.

“In healthcare, I seem to have spent ages listening, testing and consoling. I feel like I’m drained of energy,” Enroth said. Pater Noster, on the verge of a thick archipelago off Sweden’s west coast, is recognized for its lighthouse.

“The wind, the sea, the possibility of being part of a totally different kind of reality for a week all this is really attractive,” said Enroth, who will manage a daily video diary that will emerge on the festival’s website. The festival’s CEO Mirja Wester stated: “It feels particularly right to be able to give this unique experience to one of the many heroes of the healthcare system who are all working so hard against COVID-19.”