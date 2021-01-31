The former lingerie model and Ex- Libyan dictator Gaddafi’s daughter-in-law rams car into people

In an event of road fury, the daughter-in-law of late Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi, Aline Skaf is suspected of crashing her car into police and foot-travelers in Damascus. Aline Skaf is supposed to have been intoxicated when the car she was riding hit two policemen on Sunday. Arab media reported that Aline Skaf is wanted by Syrian security operatives after eyewitnesses reported a 4×4 running into peoples in the country’s capital.

The ex-lingerie model, married to the late Libyan dictator’s youngest son Hannibal Gaddafi, is said to have driven into a fury after being picked over by a police patrol, smashing into three policemen and two civilians before being halted. There were records of weapons being shot from another vehicle that was accompanying her car.

Damascus security forces are presently supposed to have declared an order for her detention. Syrian reporter Suhaib Al-Masri said, “The woman was released after running over and attacking policemen because a higher-up had got involved,” he penned on social media. “People are not flies, they can’t be run over and then the whole story is forgotten.” Hannibal Gaddafi and Skaf left Libya in 2011 as the rebellion emitted against his father. They found shelter in neighboring Algeria before migrating to Oman after being given political asylum there a year later. They then shifted to Syria, which also gave them political asylum.