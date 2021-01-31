“India 75” ; Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches a new platform for the young writers

On his first Mann Ki Baat of the year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the country and spoke about a unique program for the next generation of thought leaders and writers in the nation. The prime minister’s speech comes a day before the Union Budget is supposed to be manifested in the Parliament on February 1.

The prime minister spoke about commencing the India 75 initiative for the young writers in the nation. He said that the initiative would inspire young writers of various states and languages and it would equip many writers to study Indian culture and traditions.

“We should wholeheartedly support such budding talents. It will also help prepare a section of thought leaders. I invite my young friends to be a part of this initiative and make use of their literary prowess,” said the prime minister. He added that the circumstances about this initiative could be located on the official website of the Ministry of Education.PM Modi called upon the citizens and particularly the youth to pen about freedom fighters as India observes its 75 years of independence in 2021. He stated that the writings on India’s struggle for freedom and the different tales of courage would be a recognition to the national heroes of the freedom movement.

In the 73rd session of his radio program, the prime minister said, “I call upon all the countrymen and especially our young friends, to write about our freedom fighters, events associated with it, and write books about tales of valor during freedom struggle from their areas. Now that India is going to celebrate 75 years of its independence, your writings will be an ideal tribute to the heroes of the freedom movement.”