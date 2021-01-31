The first phase of election settings; Mock polls were conducted on electronic voting machines….

Thrissur: A mock poll was conducted on electronic voting machines as part of the first phase of the general election preparations for the 2021 Kerala Assembly constituencies. The mock poll was led by District Collector S. Shanavas. Mock poll was in the conference hall of Thrissur Govt. Engineering College.

The inspection was carried out in the presence of representatives of various political parties. After the inspection, the Collector informed that the election arrangements of the district were satisfactory. The mock poll was conducted on 5 per cent of the total electronic voting machines. There are 4700 control units, 4700 ballot units and 5000 vvpat machines.