Rajasthan Local Body Polls: BJP won 1140 seats

The ruling Congress has secured 1197 wards in the Rajasthan Local Body elections. BJP has won 1,140 wards. While independent candidates secured 634 wards. Election was conducted in 3,035 wards in the local bodies in the state on January 28.

The Bahujan Samaj Party secured one seat, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) secured three, IND secured 634, National Congress Party secured 46 and the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party secured 13.

Polling for the Rajasthan Municipal Election 2021 was held in Ajmer, Banswara, Bikaner, Bhilwara, Bundi, Pratapgarh, Chittorgarh, Churu, Dungarpur, Hanumangarh, Jaisalmer, Jalore, Jhalawar, Jhunjhunu, Nagaur, Pali, Rajsamand, Sikar, Tonk and Udaipur districts.

5,253 polling stations were set up in 3,035 wards for the Rajasthan local body polls. There are a total of 30.28 lakh registered voters 15.47 lakh men, 14.80 lakh women and 56 in the other category in these wards. Out of the total voters, 22.84 lakh exercised their franchise.