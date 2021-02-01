Rashtrapati Bhavan will be reopen for public from this week

Rashtrapati Bhavan, the official residence of President of the country will be reopened for the general public from 6th February. This was announced by the the president’s secretariat. Rashtrapati Bhavan was closed for visitors due to COVID-19 since 13th March last year.

“Visitors can book their slots online by visiting website https://presidentofindia.nic.in or https://rashtrapatisachivalaya.gov.in/. As earlier, nominal registration charges of ?50 per visitor will be levied. During the tour, visitors have to follow Covid protocols such as wearing of mask, maintaining social distance etc,” said the statement issued by the president’s secretariat .

To maintain the social distancing norms, three pre-booked time slots at 1030 hrs, 1230 hrs and 1430 hrs have been fixed with a maximum limit of 25 visitors per slot.