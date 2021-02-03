4 TikTokers shot dead by unknown assailants in Karachi.

Four TikTokers, including one female, were shot dead in the Garden area of Karachi on Tuesday morning. City Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sarfaraz Nawaz Shaikh said all four dead were active on social media, particularly Tik Tok.

According to the official, “All four of them roamed the city and also made TikTok videos during that time,and were attacked near Anklesaria Hospital, Garden, at 4.48 am by unknown assailants. “The woman was killed inside the car while all three men were shot outside the car. They were taken to the hospital but succumbed to their wounds,” the official said.

Shaikh said Rehan and Sajjad had previously made a TikTok video in which they were seen doing the aerial firing in the city’s Ittihad Town area. Police had taken notice of the video after it went viral on social media, filing an FIR against the two men. Officials further said the murders “appeared to be the outcome of some personal issues”. However, the exact purpose and identity of the killers are not found yet.