Credit and debit card services on net, mobile banking app will not work on these days: Details inside

India’s leading bank, HDFC has issued an alert for its customers. HDF Bank has informed that some of its services will not work on February 4 and February 5. HDFC Bank’s credit card related services will not be available on February 4, 2021 from 2am to 3am while the bank’s debit card related services will not be available on February 5 from 12.30 am to 5am on net/mobile banking app.

“Dear customer, Apologies, we are revising the scheduled maintenance activity time. Credit card related services will not be available on February 4, 2021 from 2am to 3am and debit card related services will not be available on February 5 from 12.30 am to 5am on net/mobile banking app. Regret the inconvenience caused”, said bank in a statement.