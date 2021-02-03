Govt sealed the Rs 48,000 crore deal to procure 83 “Tejas light combat aircraft”

The government on Wednesday formally sealed the Rs 48,000 crore contract to obtain 83 Tejas light combat aircraft from state-operated aerospace behemoth Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. The contract was given over by Director General (Acquisition), Ministry of Defence, V L Kantha Rao to Chairman and Managing Director of HAL, R Madhavan, at the inaugural function of Aero India-2021, the nation’s premier defense and aerospace show in Bengaluru in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Tejas, built by the HAL, is a single-engine and extremely active multi-role supersonic fighter aircraft competent in working in high-threat air environments. The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month passed the contract for the procurement of the 73 Tejas Mk-IA variant and 10 LCA Tejas Mk-I trainer aircraft from the HAL to promote IAF’s combat valor.

“I am very happy that HAL has got orders for the development of 83 new indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) – Tejas MK1A from Indian Air Force estimated at more than Rs. 48000 Crores, it is presumably the biggest ‘Make in India’ Defence contract till date,” Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said after the contract was signed.