Van on way to Karachi overturned on highway; 15 killed, 10 injured

At least 15 people were killed and 10 others injured on Tuesday when a passenger van upturned in Pakistan’s Balochistan region. The van was on its way to Karachi when the accident happened on the Quetta-Karachi highway due to poor visibility caused by early morning fog.

The injured people were moved to a nearby hospital where several of them are said to be in critical condition. The bodies of the deceased including five kids were handed over to relatives after identification. The accident interrupted road traffic.

In January, it was published that at least 198 people have died in road accidents on the highways of Balochistan during the past year. Most of these accidents took place at the Quetta-Karachi and Quetta-Zhob highways.