Pakistan buys more Wing Loong 1 drones from China

Islamabad: Pakistan has bought drones from China to prevent infiltration into Balochistan. The ISI, a Pakistani spy agency, bought four Wing Loong 1 drones. These drones are capable of counterattack. The ISI had been warned that infiltration into Balochistan had increased and that control of the region would be lost. It is against this background that monitoring and action have been strengthened. Wing Loong-1 is a drone capable of launching air-to-ground rockets.

Wing Loong was developed by the Aviation Industry Corporation of China. They are capable of long-range surveillance and attack. In addition to Wing Loong-1, China has gifted Pakistan two modern Wing Loong 2 drones. Pakistan is preparing to set up land stations in the region with the help of China. China has also made it clear that it is ready to provide more technical assistance.