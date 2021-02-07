CM used it only twice, monthly rent was Rs 1.5 crore; Advised to avoid helicopter…

Thiruvananthapuram: Police are reviewing the action of taking a helicopter by paying excessive rent. The plan is to either phase out the helicopter once the one-year lease expires in March or take it from other companies with lower rents.

However, the police said that the allegation that the helicopter was used for the CM’s trip was false and was used only twice. The rent for an 11-seater twin-engine helicopter to fly 20 hours a month is Rs 1.44 crore. When GST is added, it will be more than Rs 1.5 crore.

If you fly for more than 20 hours, you have to pay an extra Rs 67,000 per hour. As per the agreement started on April 16 last year, about Rs 18 crore has already been spent. It’s too late, but it’s time to accept the criticism that it’s too much rent.