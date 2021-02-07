Famous ‘Bollywood actress-model’ gets arrested in connection with ‘porn-video racket’

Actress and model Gehana Vasisth was detained by the property cell unit of the Mumbai crime branch for her part in shooting and uploading porn videos on her website. Mumbai crime branch on Thursday raided a bungalow in Madh Island, Malad and busted a live porn video film making racket, and rescued one woman. The police had called Vasisth for investigations in the same case. She was interrogated by police on Saturday afternoon and later placed under detention.

Vasisth has worked in Hindi and Telugu cinema and also several advertisements. The police have proof that she shot 87 obscene/porn videos and uploaded them on her websites. “The website requires a subscription of Rs 2,000. She will be produced in court on Sunday,” said an official. Police said they have pitched upon the association of more models, actresses, and some production houses which edited and uploaded the film shot by the detained accused on mobile apps and websites. Since the event has revealed, three more victims have complained to the police that they were pressured into doing roles in porn films.

In Thursday’s incursion at Green Park bungalow at Madh Island in Malad, police caught Yasmin Beg Khan alias Rowa, Pratibha Nalawade, Monu Gopaldas Joshi, Bhanusuryam Thakur, and Mohammed Ali alias Saify. A victim was released during the raid and has been sent for rehabilitation. The police confiscated three bank accounts in which there was a balance of Rs 36 lakhs, generated through subscriptions of their apps. About the role of the arrested police said that Yasmin was the producer and director, Saifee the cameraman, Pratibha graphic designer, Joshi an actor, and Thakur an assistant. The police have also caught high definition video camera, six mobile phones, a laptop, spotlights, a camera stand, memory card containing video clips and dialogues/clips said a senior official.

The raid was executed after the police got information that a gang was publishing advertisements of fresh faces and under the guise of giving them a character in a movie they used to take these bungalows and make them do odd scenes, attract them with bigger amounts and make them sign agreements and compel them to act in porn movies. These clips were uploaded on apps and social media which would make revenue. The raid was conducted by the senior inspector (property cell) Kedari Pawar and Laxmikant Salunke are investigating officers of the case.