Can someone become a magnet? This boy tried his best that now he is ‘saved’

Some experiments are worth the time and effort, some are dangerous too. Meet Rhiley Morrison who made himself an experimental material. Read on to know what this 12-year-old boy did out of his curiosity.

Rhiley is actually from UK but now he is in a hospital. He wanted to turn himself into a magnet that he swallowed 54 magnetic balls. Is he insane? No, not really. He was just too curious. But his curiosity nearly led him to cost his life. He had to undergo a 6-hour life-saving surgery.

He swallowed the first set on January 1 and the second on January 4. Later Rhiley realised that he was unable to pass the magnetic balls. The little scientist told mother a lie that he had swallowed them by accident. Rhiley was taken to a hospital where doctors did an X-ray and found some shocking results. The scan showed small magnetic balls lodged in Rhiley’s stomach and bowel. Doctors hurried to perform a surgery to make the boy safe.

“I was gobsmacked, just speechless when I heard the number he’d swallowed. The doctors guessed around 25-30 from the x-ray, but when he came out of surgery they said they got 54. I think what made it harder is that I just didn’t understand how or why he would swallow that many,” said the mother after the life-saving surgery.