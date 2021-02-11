Biden issues order to prevent Myanmar’s generals from accessing USD 1 billion

US to come up with new sanctions against the military regime in Myanmar. President Joe Biden said he was issuing an executive order that will prevent Myanmar’s generals from accessing USD 1 billion in assets in the United States.

“The people of Burma are making their voices heard, and the world is watching. The military must relinquish power it seized and demonstrate respect for the will of the people of Burma,” Biden said. He said the new sanctions will have power to freeze US assets that benefit Myanmar’s military leaders. It will also maintain support for health care programs, civil society groups that avail the country’s people.

Even after security forces ratcheted up the use of force against them and raided the headquarters of Suu Kyi’s political party, large crowds demonstrating against the military takeover again took to the streets in Myanmar. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a supporter of Suu Kyi appreciated Biden’s involvement with Congress on prompt to restore democracy in Burma.

Tens of thousands of protesters turned out for protest in Yangon and Mandalay. The military accused government’s failure to solve out the allegations on voter fraud which later became a reason for a one-year state of emergency. Suu Kyi’s party said that it’s a coup. The Biden administration quickly determined the takeover was a coup. Biden added that more measures are to come.