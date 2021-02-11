PM Modi’s portrait by Kabul painter; “long live Afghan-India friendship”

How beautiful is life when everyone lives in harmony!!! And here an Afghanistan painter is showing his love for India. He has painted a stupendous portrait of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Artist Hamdullah Arbab tweeted the portrait on Twitter and this has left netizens in awe.

It’s not just about the painting but also the line he wrote along. “Long live Afghan-Indian friendship!” Arbab wrote. The painting was shared after India and Afghanistan signed an MoU for building a dam outside Kabul. Netizens came up with positive comments like “Great portrait” “Beautiful it is. Long live the Friendship.”

Summit-level talks were held between PM Modi and Afghanistan President Ghani through video conferencing. India assured full assistance to the conflict-ridden country. Modi also said that New Delhi will continue to remain a partner in Afghanistan’s development.

India and Afghanistan signed an agreement to build the Shahtoot Dam in Kabul. This dam will provide clean drinking water to two million citizens of Kabul. It will also help irrigation. Besides this, India on February 7 supplied more than half a million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Afghanistan.