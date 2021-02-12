‘India a critical transitional country’ Top US Official John Kerry lauds India and PM Modi

US Top Official John Kerry lauds India and praises Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Kerry said that India is a red-hot investment opportunity for its clean energy transition. He also praised PM Modi for his commitment to tackle challenges posed by climate change. Kerry is the Special Presidential Envoy for Climate.

“We believe India can be one of the most critical transitional countries in this entire endeavour. I am confident that just as we have worked very closely on any number of issues in these last years, our two nations — the world’s two biggest democracies — have a great deal to gain from joining hands in our global leadership and confronting the climate crisis to meet this moment. India is actually a red-hot investment opportunity for its clean energy transition” he said. He said he wishes to work “very, very closely with” with Indian leadership including Prime Minister Modi and External Minister S Jaishankar. He also expressed his desire to visit India and meet Modi.

“You are indisputably a world leader in the deployment of renewable energy and your leadership of the International Solar Alliance, which Minister Jaishankar referred to, is absolutely critical for not just India, but for other dynamic, growing economies in the world,” Kerry said praising PM Modi. Kerry also said that he was very pleased to hear that India’s biggest companies have signed a declaration on climate change which is to go carbon neutral.

The Biden Administration has established strong contacts with the Indian leadership. India’s Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, had identified climate change as one of the key pillars of collaboration between the two countries.