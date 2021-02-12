Make in India: Prime Minister hands over 118 locally made Arjun tanks to Indian Army….

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Tamil Nadu on February 14. The Prime Minister will hand over 118 Arjun tanks to the Indian Army at a function in Chennai. The Arjun Mark 1A is a main battle tank locally made in India. It is reported that along with this many other events will be held in Chennai.

After completing his visit to Chennai, the Prime Minister will arrive in Kerala. The Prime Minister is coming to the state to inaugurate the BPCL plant. He will also attend a BJP meeting after the inauguration.