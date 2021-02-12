‘Needs time to pay the Rs 11 crore spent on security’- Padmanabhaswamy Temple Board of Trustees…

New Delhi: The temple management committee has demanded a delay in the release of money spent by the Kerala government for the security and maintenance of the Padmanabhaswamy temple in Thiruvananthapuram. The temple owes the government Rs 11.7 crore.

The governing body told the Supreme Court on Friday that the consequences of Covid-19 epidemic were an impediment to payment. Thiruvananthapuram Principal District Judge K.K. Babu informed the Supreme Court. The case was heard by a bench comprising Justices Yuvraj Lalith and Indu Malhotra.

However, the apex court said the state government should take a final decision on whether to allow more time for the transfer of funds. Earlier, the apex court had directed the state government to reimburse the amount spent on the security of the temple. Temple management said donations were affected by Covid and asked for more time to pay the amount. The court said the order would not be issued now.

The temple had been closed to the public since the Covid lockdown in March. Later, the temple was reopened on August 26, despite some restrictions. Covid-19 was confirmed to 12 members, including 10 priests of the temple. Following this, it was temporarily closed again in October.