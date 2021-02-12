Regular class to begin for first year undergraduate students in the state….

Thiruvananthapuram: Colleges in Kerala, which were suspended due to the spread of corona disease, are reopening. Regular classes for first-year undergraduate students in the state will begin on Monday. The class for first-year students is until the 27th of this month.

Second year graduate classes are from March 1st to 16th. Third year classes will be held from March 17 to 30. The Department of Higher Education said colleges can decide whether to take classes on a shift basis. Classes will be conducted in full compliance with corona standards. Students must wear a mask and maintain social distance.