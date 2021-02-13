‘MapmyIndia’, an Indian attempt to take on Google Maps

New Delhi: India has replaced Google Map with a new attempt to avoid taking the wrong routes shown by Google Maps. ISRO is trying to find an Indian alternative to Google Maps. This effort towards self-realization is in collaboration with ‘Map My India’. It seeks to build mapping portals, apps, and geo-specialized software.

Rohan Verma, the CEO, ‘Map My India’, explains that this is an attempt to intensify the efforts of Atmanirbhar Bharat. Atmanirbhar Bharat, company’s CEO Rohan Verma said MapmyIndia’s user maps, apps and services would “integrate with ISRO’s huge catalogue of satellite imagery, and earth observation data, and would be a much better”. He took to LinkedIn to announce the venture saying, “MapmyIndia, being a responsible, local Indian company, ensures that its maps reflect the true sovereignty of the country, depicting India’s borders as per the government of India, and hosts its maps in India.”